Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) PT Raised to €64.00

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €57.00 ($60.64) to €64.00 ($68.09) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Elisa Oyj from €53.00 ($56.38) to €52.00 ($55.32) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Elisa Oyj from €19.40 ($20.64) to €18.60 ($19.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elisa Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.87.

ELMUF stock remained flat at $$56.45 on Wednesday. 663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462. Elisa Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.29.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

