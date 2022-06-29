Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 14.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 40,087 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SAL Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $10,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($122.68) to £120 ($147.22) in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($110.42) to £110 ($134.95) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($141.09) to £120 ($147.22) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($128.82) to £115 ($141.09) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8,246.29.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $65.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $204.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.15. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $53.63 and a 52-week high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

