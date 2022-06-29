Ellevest Inc. Buys 1,863 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

NYSE:MRK opened at $91.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The stock has a market cap of $232.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

