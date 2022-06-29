Ellevest Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 131.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,056 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $72,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,700 shares in the company, valued at $10,135,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total transaction of $266,332.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,653 shares of company stock worth $1,090,922 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $131.25 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DexCom to $90.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $181.25 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.75.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $74.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $164.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.35, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.58.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). DexCom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

