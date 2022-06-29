Ellevest Inc. Grows Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average of $22.69. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

