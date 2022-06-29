Ellevest Inc. Purchases 1,800 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Five Oceans Advisors raised its holdings in Sony Group by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 67,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in Sony Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Sony Group by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 103,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

SONY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $83.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $79.94 and a 12 month high of $133.75.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 8.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Profile (Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

