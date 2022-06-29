Ellevest Inc. Purchases 60 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.5% of Ellevest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 445,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,965,000 after purchasing an additional 170,159 shares during the period. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 135.2% during the first quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 537,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,636,000 after buying an additional 308,715 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $382.61 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $403.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.31.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.