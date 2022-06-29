Eminer Market Capitalization Achieves $2.25 Million (EM)

Eminer (EM) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. During the last seven days, Eminer has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Eminer has a total market cap of $2.25 million and $49,801.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eminer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Eminer

Eminer is a coin. Its launch date was July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. The official website for Eminer is eminer.pro . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Eminer

