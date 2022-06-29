Enigma Market Cap Reaches $93,870.95 (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One Enigma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $93,870.95 and approximately $25,750.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Enigma has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00220049 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004591 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000150 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000209 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00009186 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001141 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.47 or 0.00416458 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.