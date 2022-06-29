Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) COO Sells $100,282.00 in Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 7,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $100,282.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,609. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TRDA traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 43,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,168. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $36.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Entrada Therapeutics from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

