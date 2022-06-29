Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.00

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.07, with a volume of 87598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($51.06) to €47.00 ($50.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €36.00 ($38.30) to €43.00 ($45.74) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.98.

Erste Group Bank ( OTCMKTS:EBKDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 20.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Erste Group Bank AG will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.5604 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Erste Group Bank’s previous dividend of $0.30. Erste Group Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.35%.

About Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY)

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

