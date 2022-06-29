Ethernity Networks (LON:ENET) Trading Down 8.3%

Ethernity Networks Ltd. (LON:ENET – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.70 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 15.13 ($0.19). Approximately 438,537 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 197,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.50 ($0.20).

The stock has a market capitalization of £11.40 million and a PE ratio of -1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 18.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Get Ethernity Networks alerts:

In other news, insider Yosi Albagli purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of £1,900 ($2,331.00).

Ethernity Networks Ltd. provides technology solutions for telecom, mobile, security, and data center markets in Asia, Europe, Israel, and the United States. The company develops and delivers data processing technology and solutions for carrier Ethernet switching, including broadband access, mobile backhaul, carrier Ethernet demarcation, and data centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ethernity Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethernity Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.