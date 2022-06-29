EvenCoin (EVN) Market Capitalization Achieves $9,704.23

EvenCoin (EVN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 29th. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded 51.9% lower against the dollar. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $9,704.23 and approximately $51,292.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.65 or 0.00266727 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000196 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002429 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $393.82 or 0.01957749 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006348 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.