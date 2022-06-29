extraDNA Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (XDNA)

extraDNA (XDNA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. extraDNA has a total market cap of $98,424.45 and $35,320.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, extraDNA has traded up 12.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,179.23 or 1.00089003 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00036771 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00224877 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00244070 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00115050 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00075348 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004767 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000229 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars.

