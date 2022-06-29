FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock Position Lessened by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems accounts for approximately 1.7% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of FactSet Research Systems worth $9,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 347.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $377.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,641. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $380.84 and its 200 day moving average is $414.28. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 3.72. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.21 and a 52-week high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.94%.

In other news, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $7,316,865.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.98, for a total value of $740,337.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,398.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,575,222 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $102.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.67.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.