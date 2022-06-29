Fei Protocol (FEI) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. During the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on popular exchanges. Fei Protocol has a total market capitalization of $426.10 million and approximately $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,205.90 or 0.25905189 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00178930 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00080643 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00014753 BTC.

Fei Protocol Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

