First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Acquired by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 214,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,766,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 203,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,900,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 66,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $70.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.50. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.86 and a 1-year high of $85.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

