First United Bank & Trust Increases Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

First United Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $912,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,790 shares of company stock worth $4,857,823 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.84. 11,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.04.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.33.

About Dollar General (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.