Five Oceans Advisors Has $473,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Five Oceans Advisors decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,512 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NKE opened at $102.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $161.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.48 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.54.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.15.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

