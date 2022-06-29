Five Oceans Advisors Invests $202,000 in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,660 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,882,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,348,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,040 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 314.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,833 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,106,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,936,000 after acquiring an additional 822,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,100,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,146,000 after acquiring an additional 541,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

CM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Stifel Europe lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.71.

Shares of CM stock opened at $48.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $47.81 and a 12 month high of $66.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($1.15). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 26.74%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

