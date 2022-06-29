Five Oceans Advisors Invests $225,000 in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,141 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BNS. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.90.

Shares of BNS opened at $59.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $74.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.801 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.