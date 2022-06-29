Five Oceans Advisors Purchases Shares of 16,425 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,425 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 36,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 202,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th.

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $7.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.74.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.60 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 6.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

