Five Oceans Advisors Reduces Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Five Oceans Advisors decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,896 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,564 shares of company stock valued at $9,130,201. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $160.68 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.33. The company has a market capitalization of $434.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on META. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $258.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.56.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

