Five Oceans Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Five Oceans Advisors reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,647 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its stake in Oracle by 11.2% in the first quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,024,000 after buying an additional 21,950 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Oracle by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $3,992,000. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 608.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 25,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 2.5% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $68.58 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.40 and its 200 day moving average is $78.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.26.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,986,000 shares of company stock worth $203,858,660 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

