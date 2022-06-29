Fomo Etf (BATS:FOMO) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Fomo Etf (BATS:FOMO – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.43 and last traded at $18.43. 102 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.47.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.72.

