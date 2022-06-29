ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.69.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 26.07%.
In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.39, for a total value of $1,455,794.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,598,096.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $23,114,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,802 shares of company stock worth $28,300,233 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
About McKesson (Get Rating)
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
