Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,505 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,665,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CarMax by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,732,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarMax alerts:

Several research firms have commented on KMX. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.44.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $94.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.37 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.27.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Profile (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.