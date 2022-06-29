Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,414 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $190.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.04.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

