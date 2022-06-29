Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 17.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.82.

ABC opened at $143.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.35. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $111.34 and a 12-month high of $167.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.44%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $1,621,205.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,975,237.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock valued at $904,265,428 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

