Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 206,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the third quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AAAU opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $20.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average of $18.57.

