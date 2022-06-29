Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 18,297 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,313 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,297 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 4.7% in the first quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 28.5% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 26.5% in the first quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808,123 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $120,346,000 after purchasing an additional 30,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT stock opened at $122.37 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.04.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.