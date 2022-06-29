Fox Marble (LON:FOX) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.09

Fox Marble Holdings PLC (LON:FOX – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.09 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Fox Marble shares last traded at GBX 1.09 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,596,705 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £4.53 million and a PE ratio of -1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.21.
About Fox Marble (LON:FOX)
Read More
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
- StoneCo Stock May be Basing Like a Rock
Receive News & Ratings for Fox Marble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Marble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.