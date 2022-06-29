Fox Marble (LON:FOX) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.09

Fox Marble Holdings PLC (LON:FOX – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.09 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Fox Marble shares last traded at GBX 1.09 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,596,705 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.53 million and a PE ratio of -1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.21.

Fox Marble Holdings PLC operates as a marble company focuses on the extraction and processing of dimensional stone from quarries in the Republic of North Macedonia and Kosovo. It operates four quarries, including Cervenillë, Syriganë, and Malishevë in Kosovo; and Prilep in Macedonia. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

