GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token (GOZ) Hits Market Cap of $1.76 Million

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token (GOZ) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 29th. In the last seven days, GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.60 or 0.00007865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $545,981.00 worth of GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token Profile

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,100,000 coins. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Buying and Selling GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

