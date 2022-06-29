GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Short Interest Update

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the May 31st total of 475,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 686,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GGN opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $4.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 787.3% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after buying an additional 1,638,305 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 17,036.8% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 181,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 180,079 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 168.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 127,936 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 393.4% in the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 127,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 101,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $394,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

