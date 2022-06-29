GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Short Interest Update

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the May 31st total of 475,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 686,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of GGN opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $4.14.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.
About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (Get Rating)
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.
