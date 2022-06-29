GAMEE (GMEE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $379,157.00

GAMEE (GMEE) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One GAMEE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GAMEE has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. GAMEE has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $379,157.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00178774 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.8% against the dollar and now trades at $289.57 or 0.01443814 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00081943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00014778 BTC.

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,062,444 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

Buying and Selling GAMEE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

