Gemmer Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 87.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 475.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $141.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of -68.13 and a beta of 1.86. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.64.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $359.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $370.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.26.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,867,875.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

