Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $642,000 Stock Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,039,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Eversept Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 231,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,132,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,720,000 after buying an additional 106,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

ITCI opened at $58.15 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.06 and a 200-day moving average of $53.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 294.89% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The company had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 86,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $5,558,220.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,471.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

