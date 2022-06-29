Gemmer Asset Management LLC Purchases 813 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $12,586,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,935,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 85,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 25,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAX opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $27.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.50.

