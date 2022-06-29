Gemmer Asset Management LLC Sells 114 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.
Shares of IVE opened at $138.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.27. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $132.18 and a 1 year high of $160.38.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
