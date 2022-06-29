Gemmer Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.8% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $30,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,106,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,659,000 after buying an additional 1,135,730 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,316,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,596,000 after acquiring an additional 873,149 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,684,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,475,000 after acquiring an additional 98,834 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,302,000 after acquiring an additional 28,459 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,331,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,055,000 after acquiring an additional 75,659 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $63.60 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.53 and a 52-week high of $83.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.06.

