Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX) Trading Down 0.4%

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.65 and last traded at $42.70. 698,916 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,960% from the average session volume of 33,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.88.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average of $47.56.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.