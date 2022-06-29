GoChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.53 Million (GO)

GoChain (GO) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 29th. GoChain has a total market cap of $11.53 million and approximately $858,746.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GoChain has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009547 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000266 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GoChain Profile

GoChain (CRYPTO:GO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,181,829,085 coins. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoChain’s official website is gochain.io . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

GoChain Coin Trading

