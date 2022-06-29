Govi (GOVI) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.60 Million

Govi (GOVI) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. One Govi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Govi has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Govi has a total market cap of $3.60 million and $172,878.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Govi Coin Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,325,460 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Govi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Govi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Govi using one of the exchanges listed above.

