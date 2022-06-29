GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.10

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 80981 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

Separately, Citigroup lowered GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.98.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.00 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 557.82% and a net margin of 29.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 855.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.