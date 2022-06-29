Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €17.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) has been given a €17.50 ($18.62) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GYC. Barclays set a €20.60 ($21.91) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($27.66) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($22.34) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($24.47) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.30 ($18.40) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Friday, May 27th.

GYC stock traded down €0.03 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €14.68 ($15.62). The stock had a trading volume of 157,881 shares. Grand City Properties has a 52 week low of €16.61 ($17.67) and a 52 week high of €20.14 ($21.43). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €16.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of €18.26.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

