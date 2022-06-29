Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $4.72 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,247,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 120,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after buying an additional 12,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 648.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.43. 4,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,140. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.66. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

