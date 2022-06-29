Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Stock Holdings Increased by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HWC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $44.37 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $39.07 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.62.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $311.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 19.96%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HWC shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

