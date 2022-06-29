Handshake (HNS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $55,957.00

Handshake (HNS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Handshake has a market cap of $34.48 million and approximately $55,957.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0685 or 0.00000339 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,198.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,109.21 or 0.05491577 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000348 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00029397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00265168 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.66 or 0.00597359 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00075737 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.43 or 0.00526931 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 503,525,095 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

