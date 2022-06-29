HC Wainwright Raises Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Price Target to $4.75

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $4.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 227.59% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of WRN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,194. Western Copper and Gold has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $219.70 million, a PE ratio of -49.33 and a beta of 2.47.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Western Copper and Gold by 300.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10,225 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Western Copper and Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Western Copper and Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

