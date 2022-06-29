Hellenic Coin (HNC) Hits Market Capitalization of $256.95 Million

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 29th. During the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00029148 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.92 or 0.00265762 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002317 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 49.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005012 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000963 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

